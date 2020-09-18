Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited    6822   KYG5258R1011

KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(6822)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

King Flair International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:05am EDT

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

科 勁 國 際（控 股）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6822)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Dr. Wong Siu Wah (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Wong Fook Chi

Independent non-executive Directors

Dr. Lau Kin Tak

Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels

Ms. Leung Wai Ling Wylie

The Board has established 4 committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committee

Risk

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Management

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Dr. Wong Siu Wah

/

C

M

/

Ms. Wong Fook Chi

/

/

M

C

Dr. Lau Kin Tak

M

M

C

M

Mr. Anthony Graeme

Michaels

M

M

M

/

Ms. Leung Wai Ling

Wylie

C

M

M

M

Notes: C = Chairman of the relevant Board committee

M = Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

King's Flair International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 04:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
12:16aKING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Interim Report 2020
PU
12:05aKING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : List of directors and their role and function
PU
08/11KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement in relation to use of proce..
PU
03/18KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS : annual earnings release
2017KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity on Movements in Securities S..
PU
2017KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental Announcement in relation to the Annual R..
PU
2017KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Environmental, Social and Governance Report - 2016
PU
2017KING FLAIR INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity on Movements in Securities J..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 540 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2019 125 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net cash 2019 448 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,63x
Yield 2019 9,75%
Capitalization 861 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Siu Wah Wong Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fook Chi Wong COO, Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Lok Hey Wong Manager-Research & Development
Kin Tak Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ling Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KING'S FLAIR INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED4.24%111
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.46%7 140
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-11.61%5 895
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.39.36%5 872
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED100.72%5 592
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.48%4 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group