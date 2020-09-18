King Flair International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited

科 勁 國 際（控 股）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6822)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Dr. Wong Siu Wah (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Wong Fook Chi

Independent non-executive Directors

Dr. Lau Kin Tak

Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels

Ms. Leung Wai Ling Wylie

The Board has established 4 committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committee Risk Audit Nomination Remuneration Management Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Dr. Wong Siu Wah / C M / Ms. Wong Fook Chi / / M C Dr. Lau Kin Tak M M C M Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels M M M / Ms. Leung Wai Ling Wylie C M M M

Notes: C = Chairman of the relevant Board committee

M = Member of the relevant Board committee