King Flair International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited
科 勁 國 際（控 股）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 6822)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of King's Flair International (Holdings) Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Dr. Wong Siu Wah (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. Wong Fook Chi
Independent non-executive Directors
Dr. Lau Kin Tak
Mr. Anthony Graeme Michaels
Ms. Leung Wai Ling Wylie
The Board has established 4 committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
Board Committee
|
|
|
|
Risk
|
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Management
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Wong Siu Wah
|
/
|
C
|
M
|
/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Wong Fook Chi
|
/
|
/
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Lau Kin Tak
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Anthony Graeme
|
|
|
|
|
Michaels
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Leung Wai Ling
|
|
|
|
|
Wylie
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: C = Chairman of the relevant Board committee
M = Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.