Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. King's Town Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2809   TW0002809001

KING'S TOWN BANK

(2809)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
34.30 TWD   -0.15%
04:14aKING TOWN BANK : KTB announces on behalf of its subsidiary KTB International Leasing Co., Ltd., the acquisition of the right-of-use assets from the related party.
PU
07/07KING TOWN BANK : The Board of Directors resolved to buy back the Company's common stocks.
PU
07/07King's Town Bank announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000,000 shares, representing 0.89% for TWD 30,572.21 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

King Town Bank : KTB announces on behalf of its subsidiary KTB International Leasing Co., Ltd., the acquisition of the right-of-use assets from the related party.

07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: King's Town Bank
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 16:04:52
Subject 
 KTB announces on behalf of its subsidiary KTB
International Leasing Co., Ltd., the acquisition of
the right-of-use assets from the related party.
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
8F., No. 167, Dunhua N. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City
2F., No. 408, Daming Rd., Dali Dist., Taichung City
2F., No. 506, Sec. 1, Ximen Rd., South Dist., Tainan City
2F., No. 110, Yucheng Rd., Sanmin Dist., Kaohsiung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12~2022/07/12
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Lease area: 165.2895 square meters.
Monthly rental: NT$106,000.
The total transaction amount is NT$1,272,000.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty:KTB
Relationship with the company: related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reasons for choosing the related party as trading counterparty:
The asset is located downtown with convenient transportation
and the company has established a long-term  and good relationship
with the counterparty.
Previous owner is not applicable.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Delivery or payment terms:
Monthly payment, NT$106,000 per month.
Lease period: 2022/08/01~2023/7/31
Other important terms and conditions: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:
Price negotiation.
The reference basis for the decision on price:
Refer to the market conditions around the area and
the actual price registration of the Ministry of the Interior.
Decision-making department:The board of directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
The assest is used as the place of business.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:YES
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/12
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/07/12
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:YES
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

King's Town Bank published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KING'S TOWN BANK
04:14aKING TOWN BANK : KTB announces on behalf of its subsidiary KTB International Leasing Co., ..
PU
07/07KING TOWN BANK : The Board of Directors resolved to buy back the Company's common stocks.
PU
07/07King's Town Bank announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000,000 shares, representing 0.89% ..
CI
07/07King's Town Bank authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
06/02KING TOWN BANK : To announce the income of May 2022
PU
05/24KING TOWN BANK : Announcement of change in members of the Compensation Committee in the Co..
PU
05/09King's Town Bank Appoints Bung-Sung Wu as A Member of Audit Committee
CI
04/25King's Town Bank Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25KING TOWN BANK : The consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2022 has been ..
PU
04/15KING TOWN BANK : has been invited to participate in the "11th Taiwan CEO Week on Air," joi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 889 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2022 6 521 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,89x
Yield 2022 5,83%
Capitalization 38 458 M 1 288 M 1 288 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 030
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KING'S TOWN BANK
Duration : Period :
King's Town Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING'S TOWN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,30 TWD
Average target price 45,17 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ri Zheng Zhang General Manager
Chih Jen Wu Head-Finance & Associate
Cheng Chih Tai Chairman
Ming Tai Chen Independent Director
Zhao Long Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING'S TOWN BANK-15.41%1 288
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%155 091
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.4.75%71 926
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.0.68%59 932
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.40%58 863
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.85%48 738