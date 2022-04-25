King Town Bank : The consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors
04/25/2022 | 04:29am EDT
Provided by: King's Town Bank
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
Time of announcement
16:21:33
Subject
The consolidated financial report for the
first quarter of 2022 has been approved by the
board of directors
Date of events
2022/04/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/04/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,462,149
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
600,548
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):196,479
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):36,641
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):36,641
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):0.03
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):345,900,560
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):
299,061,253
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):46,839,307
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA