  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. King's Town Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2809   TW0002809001

KING'S TOWN BANK

(2809)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
40.80 TWD   -0.49%
04:29aKING TOWN BANK : The consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors
PU
04/15KING TOWN BANK : has been invited to participate in the "11th Taiwan CEO Week on Air," jointly hosted by the TWSE and Quantum International Corporation.
PU
04/06KING TOWN BANK : To announce the income of March 2022
PU
King Town Bank : The consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2022 has been approved by the board of directors

04/25/2022 | 04:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: King's Town Bank
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/25 Time of announcement 16:21:33
Subject 
 The consolidated financial report for the
first quarter of 2022 has been approved by the
board of directors
Date of events 2022/04/25 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,462,149
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
600,548
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):196,479
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):36,641
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
 accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):36,641
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):0.03
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):345,900,560
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):
299,061,253
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):46,839,307
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

King's Town Bank published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
