King Town Bank : To announce the income of February 2022
03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: King's Town Bank
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/02
Time of announcement
15:45:36
Subject
To announce the income of February 2022
Date of events
2022/03/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/02
2.Company name:King's Town Bank
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
To announce the income of February 2022 as follows:
Item Income of February Income from January to February
consolidated Income before Tax NT$ 406,466 thousands NT$ 620,250 thousands
consolidated Income after Tax NT$ 348,493 thousands NT$ 525,528 thousands
EPS before Tax NT$ 0.36 NT$ 0.55
EPS after Tax NT$ 0.31 NT$ 0.47
The figures are not yet audited or reviewed by CPA.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The NPL ratio,overdue
loans coverage ratio and loan loss provision ratio as of February 28th
are 0.02%,7,672.36% and 1.50% respectively.