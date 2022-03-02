Log in
King Town Bank : To announce the income of February 2022

03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: King's Town Bank
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 15:45:36
Subject 
 To announce the income of February 2022
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/02
2.Company name:King's Town Bank
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
To announce the income of  February 2022 as follows:
Item                   Income of  February Income from January to  February
consolidated Income before Tax NT$ 406,466 thousands NT$ 620,250 thousands
consolidated Income after Tax  NT$ 348,493 thousands NT$ 525,528 thousands
EPS before Tax                 NT$ 0.36              NT$ 0.55
EPS after Tax                  NT$ 0.31              NT$ 0.47
The figures are not yet audited or reviewed by CPA.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The NPL ratio,overdue
loans coverage ratio and loan loss provision ratio as of  February 28th
are 0.02%,7,672.36% and 1.50% respectively.

Disclaimer

King's Town Bank published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
