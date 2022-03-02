King Town Bank : To announce the income of February 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/02 2.Company name:King's Town Bank 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: To announce the income of February 2022 as follows: Item Income of February Income from January to February consolidated Income before Tax NT$ 406,466 thousands NT$ 620,250 thousands consolidated Income after Tax NT$ 348,493 thousands NT$ 525,528 thousands EPS before Tax NT$ 0.36 NT$ 0.55 EPS after Tax NT$ 0.31 NT$ 0.47 The figures are not yet audited or reviewed by CPA. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The NPL ratio,overdue loans coverage ratio and loan loss provision ratio as of February 28th are 0.02%,7,672.36% and 1.50% respectively.