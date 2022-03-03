King Town Construction : Mr. Tien-Chin Chen, general manager of the Company, passed away.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/03 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder:Tien-Chin Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Former general manager of the Company. 5.Name of the new position holder:Not yet appointed by the board of directors. 6.Resume of the new position holder: Not yet appointed by the board of directors. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):death 8.Reason for the change:The general manager of the Company passed away. 9.Effective date of the new appointment: Not yet appointed by the board of directors. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None