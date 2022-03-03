Log in
    2524   TW0002524006

KING'S TOWN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(2524)
King Town Construction : Mr. Tien-Chin Chen, general manager of the Company, passed away.

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: King's Town Construction Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/03 Time of announcement 16:13:48
Subject 
 Mr. Tien-Chin Chen, general manager of
the Company, passed away.
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/03/03
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
  general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:Tien-Chin Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
  Former general manager of the Company.
5.Name of the new position holder:Not yet appointed by the board of directors.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
  Not yet appointed by the board of directors.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):death
8.Reason for the change:The general manager of the Company passed away.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:
  Not yet appointed by the board of directors.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

King's Town Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
