The Board of Directors of King Wan Corporation Limited announced that with effect from 1 July 2023, Ms. Chua Eng Eng, Managing Director of the Company has been appointed as a member of the Nominating Committee of the Company in place of Mr. Chua Kim Hua, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. Following the aforesaid change, the composition of the Nominating Committee will comprise the following members: Tang Siew Foo David (Chairman)- Independent Non-Executive Director (also the Lead Independent Director), Chua Eng Eng-Executive Director and Managing Director, Siraarpa Siriviriyakul- Independent Non-Executive Director.
King Wan Corporation Limited Announces Nominating Committee Changes
July 30, 2023 at 10:56 pm
