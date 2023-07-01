King Wan Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based integrated building services company. Its segments include Plumbing and sanitary, Electrical & ACMV, Toilet rental, Investment holdings and Others. The Company's Plumbing and sanitary segment is engaged in provision of plumbing and sanitary services including the design and installation of water distribution systems and pipe network for sewage and wastewater drainage. Its Electrical & ACMV segment is engaged in the provision of electrical engineering services including the design and installation of electricity distribution systems, fire protection, alarm systems, communications and security systems as well as air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems. Its Toilet rental segment is engaged in the rental and operating of mobile lavatories and other facilities. The Company's selected completed projects include Singapore Sports Hub, Pinnacle @ Duxton, Its Tampines Hub, and Jewel Changi Airport. The Company operates in Singapore.