King Yuan Electronics : Announced that the board of directors of KYEC resolved the consolidated financial statements of 2021

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/04 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/04 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):33,759,389 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10,352,067 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,606,516 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):6,855,247 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,234,242 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,175,046 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):4.23 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):72,220,183 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):37,342,015 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):34,184,275 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: Regarding all details of the consolidated financial statement of 2021, the Company will post on M.O.P.S. on time in accordance. Please check all details on M.O.P.S. at that time.