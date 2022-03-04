Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2449   TW0002449006

KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2449)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

King Yuan Electronics : Announced that the board of directors of KYEC resolved the consolidated financial statements of 2021

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/04 Time of announcement 14:58:34
Subject 
 Announced that the board of directors of KYEC
resolved the consolidated financial statements of 2021
Date of events 2022/03/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):33,759,389
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):10,352,067
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,606,516
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):6,855,247
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5,234,242
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5,175,046
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.23
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):72,220,183
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):37,342,015
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):34,184,275
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Regarding all details of the consolidated financial statement of 2021,
the Company will post on M.O.P.S. on time in accordance.
Please check all details on M.O.P.S. at that time.

Disclaimer

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:16aKING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announced that the board of directors of KYEC resolved the consoli..
PU
02/22KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : To announce that the acquisition of facilities equipment
PU
02/15KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announce the re-appointment of the representative of the company's..
PU
02/15KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : To represent the Company's subsidiary King Long Technology (Suzhou..
PU
01/20KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : On behalf of the subsidiary, King Long Technology (Suzhou) Ltd., a..
PU
01/20KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : To announce that KYEC disposes of machinery equipment for operatio..
PU
2021KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announcement-The Company will attend "2022 Greater China Technolog..
PU
2021KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announcement-the Board approves the capital expenditure of 2022.
PU
2021KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : To announce that the acquisition of machinery equipment
PU
2021Announcement-The Company will attend "Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit."
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 422 M 1 190 M 1 190 M
Net income 2021 5 091 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 19 036 M 678 M 678 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 5,76%
Capitalization 53 923 M 1 920 M 1 920 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,10 TWD
Average target price 50,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Kung Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
An Hsuan Liu General Manager & Director
Hsien Tsun Yang Independent Director
Hui Chun Hsu Independent Director
Ta Yeh Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.56%1 920
KLA CORPORATION-19.54%52 158
TERADYNE INC.-30.18%19 052
LASERTEC CORPORATION-42.28%15 886
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-17.61%14 934
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-28.87%4 079