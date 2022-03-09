Log in
King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-The Company will attend "2022 APAC TMT Conference."

03/09/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/09 Time of announcement 15:00:22
Subject 
 Announcement-The Company will attend
"2022 APAC TMT Conference."
Date of events 2022/03/14 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/14~2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to "2022 APAC TMT Conference."
that is held by BofA Securities and will elaborate on disclosed
financial data,operational performance etc. For the presentation files,
please search in MOPS.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
