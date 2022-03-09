King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-The Company will attend "2022 APAC TMT Conference."

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/14~2022/03/15 2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 am 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to "2022 APAC TMT Conference." that is held by BofA Securities and will elaborate on disclosed financial data,operational performance etc. For the presentation files, please search in MOPS. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None