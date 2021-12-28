Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2449   TW0002449006

KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2449)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-The Company will attend "2022 Greater China Technology and Internet Conference."

12/28/2021 | 02:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 15:11:28
Subject 
 Announcement-The Company will attend
"2022 Greater China Technology and Internet Conference."
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/06~2022/01/07
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to ��2022 Greater China Technology and Internet
Conference�� that is held by Credit Suisse.
For the presentation files, please search in MOPS.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 07:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 050 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
Net income 2021 4 986 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2021 19 181 M 693 M 693 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 5,73%
Capitalization 53 923 M 1 947 M 1 949 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 44,10 TWD
Average target price 51,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Kung Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
An Hsuan Liu General Manager & Director
Hsien Tsun Yang Independent Director
Hui Chun Hsu Independent Director
Ta Yeh Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.26.91%1 947
KLA CORPORATION62.51%66 740
TERADYNE, INC.40.60%27 476
LASERTEC CORPORATION183.15%26 926
ADVANTEST CORPORATION41.79%18 620
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD235.54%5 047