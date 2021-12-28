King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-The Company will attend "2022 Greater China Technology and Internet Conference."

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/06~2022/01/07 2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 am 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to ��2022 Greater China Technology and Internet Conference�� that is held by Credit Suisse. For the presentation files, please search in MOPS. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None