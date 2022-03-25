King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-The Company will attend "Taiwan Stock Exchange and Goldman Sachs Taiwan Virtual Corporate Day 2022."
03/25/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Provided by: KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:16:45
Subject
Announcement-The Company will attend
"Taiwan Stock Exchange and Goldman Sachs Taiwan
Virtual Corporate Day 2022."
Date of events
2022/04/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/07
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00 am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to "Taiwan Stock Exchange and Goldman Sachs Taiwan
Virtual Corporate Day 2022." For the presentation files, please search in
MOPS.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
