    2449   TW0002449006

KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2449)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
45.75 TWD   -0.76%
03:23aKING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announcement-The Company will attend "UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022."
PU
06/01KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announcement-The Company will attend "2022 Innovative China Conference."
PU
05/26KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announcement-The Company will attend "Morgan Stanley's Virtual Japan Summit."
PU
King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-The Company will attend "UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022."

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 15:10:13
Subject 
 Announcement-The Company will attend
"UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022."
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 am
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to "UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022 "
that is held by UBS Securities Co., Ltd.
For the presentation files, please search in MOPS.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 38 311 M 1 287 M 1 287 M
Net income 2022 7 229 M 243 M 243 M
Net Debt 2022 17 333 M 582 M 582 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,77x
Yield 2022 7,42%
Capitalization 55 941 M 1 879 M 1 879 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 45,75 TWD
Average target price 51,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Kung Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
An Hsuan Liu General Manager & Director
Hsien Tsun Yang Independent Director
Hui Chun Hsu Independent Director
Ta Yeh Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.12%1 879
KLA CORPORATION-22.42%46 842
TERADYNE INC.-44.21%14 617
LASERTEC CORPORATION-52.37%11 300
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-28.44%11 042
TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.00%4 161