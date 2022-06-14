King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-The Company will attend "UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022."

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/21 2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 am 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to "UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022 " that is held by UBS Securities Co., Ltd. For the presentation files, please search in MOPS. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None