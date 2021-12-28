King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-the Board approves the capital expenditure of 2022.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2021/12/28 2.Content of the investment plan: The capital expenditure of 2022 that is approved by the Board is NT$ 7.852 billion(machinery equipment:NT$ 5.910 billion; the new factories and facilities:NT$ 1.753 billion; netcom equipment etc.:NT$ 0.189 billion),and the expenditure including the subsidiary is NT$ 11.713 billion. 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:same as the aforementioned paragraph 4.Projected date of the investment:NA 5.Source of capital funds:Capital held by the company and financing. 6.Specific purpose:It is for the capacity of expansion to coordinate operational requirements. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The execution of capital expenditure will be adjusted in order to be consistent with the demand of customers and market conditions. The actual payment will be decided by work schedules and payment terms.