King Yuan Electronics : Announcement-the Board approves the capital expenditure of 2022.
12/28/2021 | 02:07am EST
Provided by: KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Announcement-the Board approves the
capital expenditure of 2022.
2021/12/28
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2021/12/28
2.Content of the investment plan:
The capital expenditure of 2022 that is approved by the Board is
NT$ 7.852 billion(machinery equipment:NT$ 5.910 billion;
the new factories and facilities:NT$ 1.753 billion;
netcom equipment etc.:NT$ 0.189 billion),and the expenditure including the
subsidiary is NT$ 11.713 billion.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:same as the aforementioned
paragraph
4.Projected date of the investment:NA
5.Source of capital funds:Capital held by the company and financing.
6.Specific purpose:It is for the capacity of expansion to coordinate
operational requirements.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The execution of capital
expenditure will be adjusted in order to be consistent with the demand of
customers and market conditions. The actual payment will be decided by
work schedules and payment terms.
