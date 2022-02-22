Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2449   TW0002449006

KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2449)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

King Yuan Electronics : To announce that the acquisition of facilities equipment

02/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 14:57:36
Subject 
 To announce that the acquisition of facilities
equipment
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Facilities equipment
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/03/19~2022/02/22
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume:24 lots
Average unit price:NT$45,951,326. Total transaction price:NT$1,102,831,819
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
JIU HAN SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; No relationship with the company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Base on purchase order payment term.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
transaction:price negotiation;the reference basis for the
decision on price :marketing price;The decision-making department:
the general manager office/chairman office
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
It's for IC testing.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:NA
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 07:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:01aKING YUAN ELECTRONICS : To announce that the acquisition of facilities equipment
PU
02/15KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announce the re-appointment of the representative of the company's..
PU
02/15KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : To represent the Company's subsidiary King Long Technology (Suzhou..
PU
01/20KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : On behalf of the subsidiary, King Long Technology (Suzhou) Ltd., a..
PU
01/20KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : To announce that KYEC disposes of machinery equipment for operatio..
PU
2021KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announcement-The Company will attend "2022 Greater China Technolog..
PU
2021KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : Announcement-the Board approves the capital expenditure of 2022.
PU
2021KING YUAN ELECTRONICS : To announce that the acquisition of machinery equipment
PU
2021Announcement-The Company will attend "Twentieth Annual Asia Pacific Summit."
PU
2021King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33 422 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
Net income 2021 5 091 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2021 19 036 M 684 M 684 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 5,77%
Capitalization 53 862 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,05 TWD
Average target price 50,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Kung Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
An Hsuan Liu General Manager & Director
Hsien Tsun Yang Independent Director
Hui Chun Hsu Independent Director
Ta Yeh Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.67%1 935
KLA CORPORATION-16.70%54 001
TERADYNE INC.-29.78%18 718
LASERTEC CORPORATION-39.20%16 805
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-12.29%15 968
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-31.69%3 752