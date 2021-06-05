Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2449   TW0002449006

KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(2449)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan says it is discussing making COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. firms

06/05/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, June 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan is in talks with U.S. companies about making their COVID-19 vaccines, following similar talks with European firms, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Saturday.

Taiwan, like much of the world, has been trying to speed up its vaccination programme following a spike in domestic cases, but has been stymied by global supply shortages.

Chen told reporters that they previously had talks with European companies he did not name about producing their vaccines under licence.

"Only recently have we started to have talks with U.S. companies, to see if it's possible or not to carry out relevant subcontracting work," he added, without providing details.

Taiwan has ordered around five million shots from U.S. firm Moderna Inc, of which 150,000 have arrived. It has ordered 10 millions shots from British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca PLC.

Taiwan, also in talks with BioNTech SE, blames China - which claims the island as its own territory - for blocking a deal with the German company earlier this year.

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it has been in talks with Taiwan about providing its COVID-19 vaccine to the island since last year.

Around 3% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one shot of a vaccine. Japan on Friday donated 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

Although Taiwan's domestic cases have not exploded, they are not falling dramatically either. Chen announced 511 new domestic infections on Saturday.

While cases have been concentrated in Taipei and its neighbouring city, health authorities are trying to stop an outbreak at two chip packagers in Miaoli, in the north of the island, King Yuan Electronics and Greatek Electronics .

While case numbers in Taiwan's main chip hub of Hsinchu have remained low, the government, working with the military, has set up testing sites there to ensure they can identify any rapid increase.

In a live broadcast from her office on Saturday, President Tsai Ing-wen said she had asked the Hsinchu and Miaoli governments to set up an "anti-epidemic combat alliance" to protect production.

"Every second counts, and we must guard the line of defence against the epidemic," she said.

However, the government has signalled it is not planning for now on further raising the alert level, now one rung below full lockdown.

"Discussions are continuing with experts, but at present there have been no suggestions for a lockdown," Chen said.

Taiwan has reported 10,956 cases since the pandemic began, with 225 deaths. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.35% 8055 Delayed Quote.9.98%
GREATEK ELECTRONICS INC. -3.28% 70.8 End-of-day quote.26.43%
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.18% 41.7 End-of-day quote.20.00%
MODERNA, INC. 5.56% 206.07 Delayed Quote.97.25%
All news about KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
04:01aTaiwan says it is discussing making COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. firms
RE
06/04Taiwan chip packager King Yuan to halt output after COVID cases at factory
RE
06/04Taiwan chip packager King Yuan to halt output after COVID cases at factory
RE
06/04Taiwan chip packager king yuan electronics to halt taiwan production after c..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32 989 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
Net income 2021 5 071 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 14 023 M 509 M 509 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,87%
Capitalization 50 988 M 1 843 M 1 852 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,09 TWD
Last Close Price 41,70 TWD
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chin Kung Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
An Hsuan Liu General Manager & Director
Shou Kang Chen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hsien Tsun Yang Independent Director
Hui Chun Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.20.00%1 843
KLA CORPORATION22.43%47 330
TERADYNE, INC.9.83%21 335
LASERTEC CORPORATION91.74%18 823
ADVANTEST CORPORATION33.51%18 301
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.,LTD-20.88%4 043