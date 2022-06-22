Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kingcan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8411   KYG525911072

KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8411)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
16.30 TWD   +0.31%
10:45aKINGCAN : Announcement Taiwan Supreme Metal Packaging Co., Ltd.endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 4 of the first paragraph
PU
10:45aKINGCAN : Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 4 of the first paragraph
PU
10:15aKINGCAN : Announcement of the company's board of directors' resolution to issue the second domestic unsecured conversion corporate bonds
PU
Kingcan : Announcement Taiwan Supreme Metal Packaging Co., Ltd.endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 4 of the first paragraph

06/22/2022 | 10:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 22:32:49
Subject 
 Announcement Taiwan Supreme Metal Packaging
Co., Ltd.endorsements and guarantees, Article 25,
Paragraphs 4 of the first paragraph
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1) Company Name:Taiwan Supreme Metal Co., Ltd.
(2) Relations with companies that provide endorsements:Parent company
(3) Limit of endorsement guarantee(thousand NTD):1,251,996
(4) In addition to the original endorsement guarantee Forehead
(thousand NTD):208,530
(5) The amount of this new endorsement guarantee (thousand NTD):520,000
(6) Guaranteed balance of endorsement as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):728,530
(7) Endorsed guarantees the company's actual expenditures
(thousand NTD):147,362
(8) Reasons for this new endorsement guarantee:Responding to the
company's working capital needs and enriching capital sources.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1) Loan recipient :Taiwan Supreme Metal Packaging Co., Ltd.
land plus factory buildings
(2) Content and the value: 1,364,110
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD): 230,000
(2) The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): 252,085
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1) Condition: Term of Bank Credit Contract
(2) Date: Term of Bank Credit Contract
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
1,251,996
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):8,595,958
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:144.96
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:28.96
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Kingcan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 14:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
