Kingcan : Announcement company and subsidiaries have reached the processing guidelines for the amount of funds loaned to a single enterprise, Article22, paragraph1, paragraph2

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1) Funding recipient name:JOUBERT HOLDINGS LIMITED (2) Relationship with lender:Subsidiary (3) Lending limit (thousand NTD):2,286,472 (4) Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0 (5) New loan (thousand NTD):429,225 (6) Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes (7) Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:429,225 (8) Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1) Funding recipient name:JOUBERT HOLDINGS LIMITED (2) Relationship with lender:parent company (3) Lending limit (thousand NTD):2,286,472 (4) Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):429,225 (5) New loan (thousand NTD):224,350 (6) Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes (7) Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:653,575 (8) Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1) Funding recipient name:JOUBERT HOLDINGS LIMITED (2) Relationship with lender:parent company (3) Lending limit (thousand NTD):571,618 (4) Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):653,575 (5) New loan (thousand NTD):100,000 (6) Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes (7) Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:753,575 (8) Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1) Loan recipient :None. (2) Content and the value: 0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1) Capital (thousand NTD): 3,323,133 (2) The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): 3,170,415 5.Method of calculation of interest:Refer to the bank's general loan interest rate 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: (1) Condition: Loan repayment at maturity (2) Date: According to actual needs, within 1 year from the date of payment to the date of resolution of the board of directors 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):4,648,830 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:81.33 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Subsidiary, Financial institution,parent company 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.