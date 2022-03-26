Kingcan : Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 2 and 3 and 4 of the first paragraph

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1) Company Name:Fujian Fuzhen Metal Packing Co., Ltd. (2) Relations with companies that provide endorsements:100% owned subsidiary (3) Limit of endorsement guarantee(thousand NTD):5,716,181 (4) In addition to the original endorsement guarantee Forehead (thousand NTD):1,430,750 (5) The amount of this new endorsement guarantee (thousand NTD):1,287,675 (6) Guaranteed balance of endorsement as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):2,718,425 (7) Endorsed guarantees the company's actual expenditures (thousand NTD):1,216,138 (8) Reasons for this new endorsement guarantee:Responding to the company's working capital needs and enriching capital sources 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1) Loan recipient :None. (2) Content and the value: 0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1) Capital (thousand NTD):2,283,477 (2) The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): 824,987 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1) Condition: Term of Bank Credit Contract (2) Date: Term of Bank Credit Contract 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 5,716,181 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):7,570,485 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:132.44 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:117.61 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:When the new joint loan quota is activated, it will be used to repay the old joint loan quota, and the overall endorsement guarantee amount will not increase.