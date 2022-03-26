Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kingcan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8411   KYG525911072

KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8411)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingcan : Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 2 and 3 and 4 of the first paragraph

03/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/26 Time of announcement 16:06:21
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements
and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 2 and 3 and 4
of the first paragraph
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1) Company Name:Fujian Fuzhen Metal Packing Co., Ltd.
(2) Relations with companies that provide endorsements:100% owned subsidiary
(3) Limit of endorsement guarantee(thousand NTD):5,716,181
(4) In addition to the original endorsement guarantee Forehead
(thousand NTD):1,430,750
(5) The amount of this new endorsement guarantee (thousand NTD):1,287,675
(6) Guaranteed balance of endorsement as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):2,718,425
(7) Endorsed guarantees the company's actual expenditures
(thousand NTD):1,216,138
(8) Reasons for this new endorsement guarantee:Responding to the
company's working
capital needs and enriching capital sources
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1) Loan recipient :None.
(2) Content and the value: 0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD):2,283,477
(2) The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): 824,987
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1) Condition: Term of Bank Credit Contract
(2) Date: Term of Bank Credit Contract
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
5,716,181
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):7,570,485
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:132.44
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:117.61
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:When the new joint loan quota
is activated, it will be used to repay the old joint loan quota,
and the overall endorsement guarantee amount will not increase.

Disclaimer

Kingcan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:21aKINGCAN : Announced that the amount of new capital loans reached more than NT$10 million a..
PU
04:11aKINGCAN : Announcement company and subsidiaries have reached the processing guidelines for..
PU
04:11aKINGCAN : Announcement pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 1 of the Regulati..
PU
04:11aKINGCAN : Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, P..
PU
04:11aKINGCAN : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of the company to appro..
PU
2021Kingcan Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Kingcan Holdings Limited agreed to acquire TSMP Limited from ORG International Holdings..
CI
2021Kingcan Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
2021Kingcan Holdings Limited Announces Newly Elected Directors
CI
2021Kingcan Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 792 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2020 67,1 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
Net Debt 2020 1 729 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 2 955 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingcan Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Su Chen Chuang General Manager & Director
Chien Chung Lan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Jung Fu Li Chairman
Hsi Tsang Chen Independent Director
Kung I Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED2.43%103
BALL CORPORATION-2.12%30 268
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.17.22%15 860
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-20.05%14 259
SEALED AIR CORPORATION2.64%10 260
BRAMBLES LIMITED-8.84%10 157