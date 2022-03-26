Kingcan : Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 2 and 3 and 4 of the first paragraph

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1) Company Name:Fujian Fuzhen Metal Packing Co., Ltd.
(2) Relations with companies that provide endorsements:100% owned subsidiary
(3) Limit of endorsement guarantee(thousand NTD):5,716,181
(4) In addition to the original endorsement guarantee Forehead
(thousand NTD):1,430,750
(5) The amount of this new endorsement guarantee (thousand NTD):1,287,675
(6) Guaranteed balance of endorsement as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):2,718,425
(7) Endorsed guarantees the company's actual expenditures
(thousand NTD):1,216,138
(8) Reasons for this new endorsement guarantee:Responding to the
company's working
capital needs and enriching capital sources
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
(1) Loan recipient :None.
(2) Content and the value: 0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD):2,283,477
(2) The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): 824,987
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1) Condition: Term of Bank Credit Contract
(2) Date: Term of Bank Credit Contract
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
5,716,181
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):7,570,485
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:132.44
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:117.61
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:When the new joint loan quota
is activated, it will be used to repay the old joint loan quota,
and the overall endorsement guarantee amount will not increase.