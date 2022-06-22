Kingcan : Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 4 of the first paragraph

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/22 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: 1. (1) Company Name:JOUBERT HOLDINGS LIMITED (2) Relations with companies that provide endorsements:100% owned subsidiary (3) Limit of endorsement guarantee(thousand NTD):8,894,687 (4) In addition to the original endorsement guarantee Forehead (thousand NTD):551,115 (5) The amount of this new endorsement guarantee (thousand NTD):268,110 (6) Guaranteed balance of endorsement as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):819,225 (7) Endorsed guarantees the company's actual expenditures (thousand NTD):729,855 (8) Reasons for this new endorsement guarantee:Responding to the company's working capital needs and enriching capital sources. 2. (1) Company Name:BIG DELIGHT LIMITED (2) Relations with companies that provide endorsements:100% owned subsidiary (3) Limit of endorsement guarantee(thousand NTD):8,894,687 (4) In addition to the original endorsement guarantee Forehead (thousand NTD):0 (5) The amount of this new endorsement guarantee (thousand NTD):44,685 (6) Guaranteed balance of endorsement as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):44,685 (7) Endorsed guarantees the company's actual expenditures (thousand NTD):0 (8) Reasons for this new endorsement guarantee:Responding to the company's working capital needs and enriching capital sources. 3. (1) Company Name:Taiwan Supreme Metal Co., Ltd. (2) Relations with companies that provide endorsements:100% owned subsidiary (3) Limit of endorsement guarantee(thousand NTD):8,894,687 (4) In addition to the original endorsement guarantee Forehead (thousand NTD):0 (5) The amount of this new endorsement guarantee (thousand NTD):134,055 (6) Guaranteed balance of endorsement as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):134,055 (7) Endorsed guarantees the company's actual expenditures (thousand NTD):0 (8) Reasons for this new endorsement guarantee:Responding to the company's working capital needs and enriching capital sources. 4. (1) Company Name:Taiwan Supreme Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. (2) Relations with companies that provide endorsements:92% owned subsidiary (3) Limit of endorsement guarantee(thousand NTD):8,894,687 (4) In addition to the original endorsement guarantee Forehead (thousand NTD):0 (5) The amount of this new endorsement guarantee (thousand NTD):64,790 (6) Guaranteed balance of endorsement as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):64,790 (7) Endorsed guarantees the company's actual expenditures (thousand NTD):0 (8) Reasons for this new endorsement guarantee:Responding to the company's working capital needs and enriching capital sources. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1) Loan recipient :None. (2) Content and the value: 0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1) Capital (thousand NTD):3,953,515 (2) The cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):3,647,739 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1) Condition: Term of Bank Credit Contract (2) Date: Term of Bank Credit Contract 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 8,894,687 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):8,595,958 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:144.96 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:192.70 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.