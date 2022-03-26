Kingcan : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of the company to approve the joint bank credit extension
03/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/26
Time of announcement
16:06:07
Subject
Announcement of the resolution of the board of
directors of the company to approve the joint bank
credit extension
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Company name:Kingcan Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In order to repay the debts of financial institutions
and enrich the Group's medium- and long-term operating working capital needs,
it is proposed to E.SUN Bank to co-organize a five-year US$75 million
(increase or decrease 20%) joint credit project, and authorize the chairman
to fully handle contract signing and related matters.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Kingcan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 08:10:03 UTC.