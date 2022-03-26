Kingcan : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of the company to approve the joint bank credit extension

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.Company name:Kingcan Holdings Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:In order to repay the debts of financial institutions and enrich the Group's medium- and long-term operating working capital needs, it is proposed to E.SUN Bank to co-organize a five-year US$75 million (increase or decrease 20%) joint credit project, and authorize the chairman to fully handle contract signing and related matters. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA