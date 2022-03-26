Log in
Kingcan : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors of the company to approve the joint bank credit extension

03/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/26 Time of announcement 16:06:07
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution of the board of
directors of the company to approve the joint bank
credit extension
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Company name:Kingcan Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In order to repay the debts of financial institutions
and enrich the Group's medium- and long-term operating working capital needs,
it is proposed to E.SUN Bank to co-organize a five-year US$75 million
(increase or decrease 20%) joint credit project, and authorize the chairman
to fully handle contract signing and related matters.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Kingcan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
