Kingcan : Announcement pursuant to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 1 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.The public company or its subsidiaries for which the amount of monetary loans extended to others reaches 20 percent or more of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements, please specify name of funding recipient, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence and the reason for lending up to the date of occurrence: (1)Name of funding recipient:JOUBERT HOLDINGS LIMITED (2)Relationship with lender: Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:429,225 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (2)Relationship with lender: parent company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:250,000 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:FULL WIDE LIMITED (2)Relationship with lender: Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:85,845 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:BIG DELIGHT LIMITED (2)Relationship with lender: Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:85,845 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Fujian Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:314,090 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Shandong Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:224,350 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Hubei Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:44,870 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Guangdong Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:44,870 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:JOUBERT HOLDINGS LIMITED (2)Relationship with lender: parent company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:224,350 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Shandong Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: 100% affiliated company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:224,350 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Hubei Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: 100% affiliated company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:44,870 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Guangdong Fuzhen Metal Packaging Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: 100% affiliated company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:44,870 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Fujian Kingcan Foods Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: 100% affiliated company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:89,740 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Hubei Kingcan Foods Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: 100% affiliated company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:89,740 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Hubei Kingcan Foods Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: 100% affiliated company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:112,175 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Henan Fuzhen Metal Packing Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: Subsidiary (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:179,480 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Taiwan Supreme Metal Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: parent company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 571,618 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:70,000 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:Hong Kong Metal Packaging Group Company Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender: affiliated company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 571,618 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:400,000 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:TSMP Limited (2)Relationship with lender: parent company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 571,618 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:500,000 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:JOUBERT HOLDINGS LIMITED (2)Relationship with lender: affiliated company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 571,618 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:100,000 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. (1)Name of funding recipient:TSMP Limited (2)Relationship with lender: parent company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 2,286,472 (4)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:731,200 (5)Reason for lending up to the date of occurrence:In response to operational planning and short-term financing needs. 3.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence:4,648,830 4.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:81.33 5.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Subsidiary, Financial institution,parent company 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.