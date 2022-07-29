Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kingcan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8411   KYG525911072

KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8411)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
16.20 TWD   -0.31%
07:38aKINGCAN : On behalf of an important subsidiary, Joubert Holdings Limited to announce the board resolutions to distribute dividends.
PU
07:38aKINGCAN : To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use asset from a related party
PU
06/22KINGCAN : Announcement Taiwan Supreme Metal Packaging Co., Ltd.endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 4 of the first paragraph
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingcan : On behalf of an important subsidiary, Joubert Holdings Limited to announce the board resolutions to distribute dividends.

07/29/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 19:24:25
Subject 
 On behalf of an important subsidiary,
Joubert Holdings Limited to announce
the board resolutions to distribute dividends.
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/29
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
To distribute cash dividend of USD 5,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kingcan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:38aKINGCAN : On behalf of an important subsidiary, Joubert Holdings Limited to announce the b..
PU
07:38aKINGCAN : To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use asset from a related party
PU
06/22KINGCAN : Announcement Taiwan Supreme Metal Packaging Co., Ltd.endorsements and guarantees..
PU
06/22KINGCAN : Announcement of the Company reach the endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, P..
PU
06/22KINGCAN : Announcement of the company's board of directors' resolution to issue the second..
PU
06/22KINGCAN : Announcement of the company's board of directors' resolution of cash capital inc..
PU
06/22Kingcan Holdings Limited Proposes Cash Dividend, Payable on August 25, 2022
CI
06/15KINGCAN : Correct the information of Table 1 and Table 2 of the Company's Consolidated Fin..
PU
05/13Kingcan Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
03/30Kingcan Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 7 815 M - -
Net income 2021 390 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,41x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 2 841 M 94,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingcan Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Su Chen Chuang General Manager & Director
Chien Chung Lan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Jung Fu Li Chairman
Hsi Tsang Chen Independent Director
Hsien Chang Chou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.52%95
BALL CORPORATION-23.59%23 524
AMCOR PLC8.58%19 302
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-12.67%15 455
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-9.43%12 011
BRAMBLES LIMITED7.15%11 018