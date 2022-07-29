Kingcan : On behalf of an subsidiary Taiwan Supreme Metal Co., Ltd. to announce the board resolutions to distribute dividends
07/29/2022 | 07:38am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
19:24:39
Subject
On behalf of an subsidiary
Taiwan Supreme Metal Co., Ltd. to announce
the board resolutions to distribute dividends
Date of events
2022/07/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/29
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
To distribute cash dividend of NT$23,112,165
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Kingcan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:37:12 UTC.