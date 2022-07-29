Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Kingcan Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    8411   KYG525911072

KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(8411)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
16.20 TWD   -0.31%
KINGCAN : On behalf of an important subsidiary, Joubert Holdings Limited to announce the board resolutions to distribute dividends.
PU
KINGCAN : To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use asset from a related party
PU
KINGCAN : Announcement Taiwan Supreme Metal Packaging Co., Ltd.endorsements and guarantees, Article 25, Paragraphs 4 of the first paragraph
PU
Kingcan : To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use asset from a related party

07/29/2022 | 07:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KINGCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 19:24:10
Subject 
 To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use asset from
a related party
Date of events 2022/12/31 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
(1) 6F-2, No.307 Sec.2,Taiwan Blvd, Taichung City, Taiwan, office
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/01/01~2022/12/31
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
(1) 35p'ing ; (2)140p'ing
Monthly rental: (1) NTD 15,750 ;(2) NTD 63,000
Right-of-use asset amount: NTD555,493、NTD 2,221,973
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty to the trade: Chuang, Su-Cheng
Relationship with the company: General Manager of the company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart: location
Previous owner and relationship with the Company: NA
Trading counterparty and previous date and monetary amount of transfer: NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of payment:
(1) NTD15,750, quarterly rental NTD 47,250,
(2) NTD 63,000, quarterly rental NTD 189,000
Lease term: 01.01.2020-12.31.2022
Restrictive covenants in contract and other important stipulations: NA
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: Bargaining based
on the market price.
The decision-making department: Board of directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Operation
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:YES
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/29
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/07/29
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:YES
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kingcan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 11:37:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
