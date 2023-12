Kingchem Liaoning Life Science Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the customized research and development and production of small molecule drug intermediates and small amounts of raw materials. The Company's products are mainly used in tumor, cardio cerebrovascular, diabetes, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), novel coronavirus and other disease treatment fields. Its product applications include pharmaceuticals, pesticides and specialty chemicals. The Company mainly conducts its business in the domestic market.

Sector Pharmaceuticals