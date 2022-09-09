Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
9.000 SAR    0.00%
09/09Britain's King Charles makes first address to the nation
RE
09/09King Charles pledges lifelong service
RE
09/09Irish nationalists Sinn Fein looking forward to working with King Charles
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony

09/09/2022 | 09:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Australians pay tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth after a wreath-laying ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday, saying Australians were mourning an "enormous loss".

Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and other dignitaries laid floral wreaths at the foot of a bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth at the parliament's Queen's Terrace.

The queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, unveiled the bronze statue of herself in 1988 during a visit to open the nation's new parliament house.

Speaking after the ceremony, which was conducted in silence, Albanese said King Charles' reflections on his late mother were "extraordinarily fitting".

"So many Australians have made moving tributes and are mourning this enormous loss," he added.

The British monarch is the head of state in Australia, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

There has been an outpouring of tributes in Australia since the death of the Queen, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades.

As a mark of respect, the Australian flag is flying at half-mast and on Friday a 96-gun salute -- one round for each year of the Queen's life - took place on the Parliament House forecourt.

A giant portrait of the Queen was displayed on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.

Albanese, who has previously spoken in support of moving toward a republic, said he talked on Friday night with British Prime Minister Liz Truss about the depth of sadness in both countries.

Queen Elizabeth visited Australia 16 times during her reign, with the first visit in 1954 and the last in 2011.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
09/09Britain's King Charles makes first address to the nation
RE
09/09King Charles pledges lifelong service
RE
09/09Irish nationalists Sinn Fein looking forward to working with King Charles
RE
09/09King Charles to be officially proclaimed new monarch on Saturday
RE
09/09ING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
09/09With Queen Elizabeth's death, republicans sense their chance
RE
09/09Australian republicans offer condolences for Queen but call for debate
RE
09/09Britain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning
RE
09/08Reaction pours in to the death of Queen Elizabeth
RE
09/08Buckingham Palace sign placed after Queen's passing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 33 353 M 8 876 M 8 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,00 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.89%8 874
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-25.23%49 588
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.86%23 132
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.80%10 887
HAL TRUST-15.36%10 703
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.35%9 328