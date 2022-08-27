Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
9.280 SAR   +1.87%
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27
RE
The scum also rises - French lawmakers urge crackdown on UK sea sewage
RE
Thousands of British postal workers walk out over pay
RE
Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany, Britain to boost ties

08/27/2022 | 10:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles speaks at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister said on Sunday he would work to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain on a visit this week to the European partners, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations.

The visit, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, will be the first trip by Defence Minister Richard Marles to the countries since centre-left Labor took power in Australia after a general election in May.

Marles is set to meet with counterparts during the mission, which the government said was a chance to show Australia's commitment to stronger European defence ties.

The France stop would help "restore and renew" their bilateral relationship, the government said, calling France one of Australia's "oldest and most capable partners".

Australia in June reached a 555 million euro ($552.84 million) settlement with French military shipyard Naval Group over a decision last year to scrap a multi-billion dollar French submarine deal.

Canberra hoped the settlement would help repair a rift between the nations after the deal was ditched in favour of an agreement with the United States and Britain to build nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology under a new alliance dubbed AUKUS.

This week's trip would also see Marles participate in a roundtable with defence industry representatives in Germany, while in Britain he will visit shipyards, the government said.

"Our relationship with the United Kingdom is both historic and mutually beneficial, and is reflected through our continued commitment to AUKUS," Marles said in a statement.

"My visit to Europe comes at a time when the war in Ukraine has shown the importance of increasing cooperation with likeminded partners, both in Europe and the Indo-Pacific."

The trip comes after Marles in June visited Japan to promote bilateral defence cooperation in a bid to counterbalance China's growing military influence in Asia.

($1 = 1.0039 euros)

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,76x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 34 391 M 9 154 M 9 154 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,8x
EV / Sales 2023 18,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,28 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-8.12%9 154
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.90%51 695
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.78%25 511
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-22.43%10 974
HAL TRUST-13.96%10 871
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-16.61%9 744