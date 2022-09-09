Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
9.000 SAR    0.00%
01:12aBritain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning
RE
09/08Reaction pours in to the death of Queen Elizabeth
RE
09/08Buckingham Palace sign placed after Queen's passing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian republicans offer condolences for Queen but call for debate

09/09/2022 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australians on Friday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, but republicans also revived a longstanding debate on ending the country's association with the 1,000-year-old monarchy.

The British monarch is the head of state in Australia, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

Australia has long debated the need to keep a distant monarch. A 1999 referendum in Australia on becoming a republic lost with 55% of voters opposed.

"Our thoughts are with her family and all who loved her. Now Australia must move forward," said Australian Greens Party leader, a prominent republican.

"We need Treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a Republic," he wrote on Twitter.

Bandt was accused, even by some fellow republicans, of being disrespectful by bringing up the issue just hours after the queen's death.

"Not the right time to call for a republic irrespective of where you sit on the monarchy/ republic spectrum. Not respectful after her long life of service," one of Bandt's followers said in response to the tweet.

Bandt's office did not immediate respond to an email seeking comment.

The Australian Republic Movement also offered condolences while noting that the queen had backed Australia's right to become a fully independent nation during the 1999 referendum, saying she had affirmed it was "an issue for the Australian people and them alone to decide."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spoken in support of moving toward a republic. But on Friday he said: "Today's a day for one issue and one issue only, which is to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II."

Similar debates are occurring in the Caribbean, where Jamaica has signalled it may soon follow Barbados in ditching royal rule.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by William)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
01:12aBritain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning
RE
09/08Reaction pours in to the death of Queen Elizabeth
RE
09/08Buckingham Palace sign placed after Queen's passing
RE
09/08'She was extraordinary,' says NZ PM Ardern as the world mourns the Queen
RE
09/08Turkey's Erdogan says he is saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death
RE
09/08CANADA'S TRUDEAU : Queen was one of my favourite people in the world
RE
09/08QUEEN ELIZABETH'S DEATH : Reaction from leading figures in Britain
RE
09/08Paris Eiffel Tower lighting turned off in honour of Queen Elizabeth
RE
09/08Formal notice of Queen's death placed at Holyrood
RE
09/08UK PM Truss's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 585 M 2 585 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 33 353 M 8 874 M 8 874 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,00 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.89%8 874
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-25.88%48 996
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.07%23 325
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-22.84%10 809
HAL TRUST-15.08%10 738
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.97%9 236