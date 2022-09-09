Australian republicans offer condolences for Queen but call for debate

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australians on Friday mourned the
death of Queen Elizabeth, but republicans also revived a
longstanding debate on ending the country's association with the
1,000-year-old monarchy.
The British monarch is the head of state in Australia, among
14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is
largely ceremonial.
Australia has long debated the need to keep a distant
monarch. A 1999 referendum in Australia on becoming a republic
lost with 55% of voters opposed.
"Our thoughts are with her family and all who loved her. Now
Australia must move forward," said Australian Greens Party
leader, a prominent republican.
"We need Treaty with First Nations people, and we need to
become a Republic," he wrote on Twitter.
Bandt was accused, even by some fellow republicans, of being
disrespectful by bringing up the issue just hours after the
queen's death.
"Not the right time to call for a republic irrespective of
where you sit on the monarchy/ republic spectrum. Not respectful
after her long life of service," one of Bandt's followers said
in response to the tweet.
Bandt's office did not immediate respond to an email seeking
comment.
The Australian Republic Movement also offered condolences
while noting that the queen had backed Australia's right to
become a fully independent nation during the 1999 referendum,
saying she had affirmed it was "an issue for the Australian
people and them alone to decide."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has spoken in
support of moving toward a republic. But on Friday he said:
"Today's a day for one issue and one issue only, which is to pay
tribute to Queen Elizabeth II."
Similar debates are occurring in the Caribbean, where
Jamaica has signalled it may soon follow Barbados in ditching
royal rule.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by William)