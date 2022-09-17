Bidens travel to London for Queen's funeral

The queen died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign, sparking grief and mourning across the United Kingdom and around the world.

She had met multiple U.S. presidents, including, in more recent years, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush. She met 13 of the last 14 American presidents, starting with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.

The Bidens, who joined the queen for tea in June 2021, are due to arrive in London on Saturday evening.

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, rather than meeting in London on Sunday, her office said on Saturday.

On Sunday (September 18) the Bidens are scheduled to pay respects to the late sovereign, whose coffin is lying in Westminster Hall. Afterward, they will sign an official condolence book before attending a reception hosted by King Charles.

The state funeral on Monday is to be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government.