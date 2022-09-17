Advanced search
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
9.020 SAR   +0.56%
Bidens travel to London for Queen's funeral

09/17/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
STORY: The White House said earlier this week that the royal invitation to the funeral, which takes place on Monday (September 19) at Westminster Abbey, was for the Bidens only.

The queen died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign, sparking grief and mourning across the United Kingdom and around the world.

She had met multiple U.S. presidents, including, in more recent years, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush. She met 13 of the last 14 American presidents, starting with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.

The Bidens, who joined the queen for tea in June 2021, are due to arrive in London on Saturday evening.

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, rather than meeting in London on Sunday, her office said on Saturday.

On Sunday (September 18) the Bidens are scheduled to pay respects to the late sovereign, whose coffin is lying in Westminster Hall. Afterward, they will sign an official condolence book before attending a reception hosted by King Charles.

The state funeral on Monday is to be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 33 427 M 8 895 M 8 895 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,02 SAR
Average target price 7,29 SAR
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.69%8 895
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-26.30%49 045
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.68%23 912
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.25%10 747
HAL TRUST-16.76%10 548
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.65%9 374