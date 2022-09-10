Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
9.000 SAR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's senior royals thank crowds outside Balmoral Castle

09/10/2022 | 11:40am EDT
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died at age 96

BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Senior members of Britain's royal family greeted well-wishers on Saturday to thank them for their support as they stopped to read messages left among the flowers outside Balmoral Castle where Queen Elizabeth died.

The queen's oldest son - Charles - has become king and departed the estate on Friday for London, where he was officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday.

Her three other children - Anne, Andrew and Edward - joined their own families to attend church and then thank supporters who had queued to leave flowers outside the gates to the remote castle, deep in the Scottish highlands.

Princess Eugenie, one of Prince Andrew's daughters, was seen wiping away tears as she read messages attached to the bouquets, before being hugged by her father.

Anne, the queen's 72-year-old daughter, mouthed "thank you" to the crowd.

"It was a very emotional moment, it was very heartfelt," said Ian Smith, a local businessman who was at the front of the barriers. "It was really special that they came to acknowledge us and we could show them our support."

The death of Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch after 70 years on the throne, has drawn an outpouring of tributes from home and abroad, with thousands gathering across the United Kingdom to show their respect and buildings and landmarks lit in red, white and blue around the world.

The Balmoral estate sits around 50 miles (80 km) from the nearest city of Aberdeen, spanning 50,000 acres (20,000 hectares) of forestry and farmland and long the queen's favourite summer retreat.

The family, many of whom had rushed to be by the queen's side as her health deteriorated on Thursday, turned to wave to the crowds before going back inside the gates of the estate.

Andrew, 62, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019 over his friendship with the late U.S. financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, bowed to the crowd with his palms touching.

"It was very sombre and understated, but it was a really special moment to see them," said Stephen Forgie, 57, a joiner, who had travelled for an hour to get to Balmoral.

"This is just such a huge, huge moment in history."

(Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Frances kerry)

By Andrew MacAskill


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 33 353 M 8 876 M 8 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,00 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.89%8 876
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-23.91%50 935
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.87%23 376
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.80%11 114
HAL TRUST-15.36%10 745
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.07%9 573