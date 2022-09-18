Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-17
8.850 SAR   -1.88%
09/18Factbox-Queen Elizabeth's reign in numbers
RE
09/18Factbox-Order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral
RE
09/18Thank you for your messages, King Charles tells Britain and the world
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Queen Elizabeth's reign in numbers

09/18/2022 | 11:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Following is a summary of the late British Queen Elizabeth's life in numbers:

* Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.

* Elizabeth visited well over 100 countries during her reign. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said she had travelled at least 1,032,513 miles (1,661,668 km) to 117 nations. She paid the most visits to Canada.

* She had 15 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss. During her reign there were 14 U.S. presidents and seven popes.

* She had four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

* She sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 900,000 messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.

* She loved dogs and owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis during her reign, most of which have been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth when she turned 18 in 1944.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Frances Kerry and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
09/18Factbox-Queen Elizabeth's reign in numbers
RE
09/18Factbox-Order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral
RE
09/18Thank you for your messages, King Charles tells Britain and the world
RE
09/18Factbox-Plans for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday
RE
09/17Bidens travel to London for Queen's funeral
RE
09/17Sudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
RE
09/16Sudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
RE
09/16Once Prince of Wales, Charles returns as king
RE
09/16ING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
09/16Dublin hopeful N.Ireland protocol talks will resume within weeks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,50x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 33 427 M 8 895 M 8 895 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,85 SAR
Average target price 7,29 SAR
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-12.38%8 895
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-26.30%49 045
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.68%23 912
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.25%10 747
HAL TRUST-16.76%10 548
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.65%9 374