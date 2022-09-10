Advanced search
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
9.000 SAR    0.00%
11:40aBritain's senior royals thank crowds outside Balmoral Castle
RE
11:28aCHARLES KING : Canada proclaims Charles king in ceremony in Ottawa
RE
10:59a'God Save the King!' Pageantry for Charles
RE
'God Save the King!' Pageantry for Charles

09/10/2022 | 10:59am EDT
STORY: King Charles was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch at a ceremony at St James's Palace earlier followed by gun salutes.

The proclamation was to be read publicly in the other capital cities of the United Kingdom - Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales - and at other locations, too.

The death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth on Thursday (September 8) after 70 years on the throne set in train long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of national mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

Charles, 73, succeeded his mother immediately on Thursday and is king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
05:51aKing Charles' personal declaration as he is proclaimed monarch
RE
03:31aFactbox-How King Charles' accession to the throne is formalised
RE
02:40aKing Charles to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony
RE
09/09Britain's King Charles makes first address to the nation
RE
09/09King Charles pledges lifelong service
RE
09/09Irish nationalists Sinn Fein looking forward to working with King Charles
RE
09/09King Charles to be officially proclaimed new monarch on Saturday
RE
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 33 353 M 8 876 M 8 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,00 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.89%8 876
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-23.91%50 935
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.87%23 376
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.80%11 114
HAL TRUST-15.36%10 745
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.07%9 573