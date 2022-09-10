Advanced search
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
9.000 SAR    0.00%
05:51aKing Charles' personal declaration as he is proclaimed monarch
RE
03:31aFactbox-How King Charles' accession to the throne is formalised
RE
02:40aKing Charles to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony
RE
King Charles' personal declaration as he is proclaimed monarch

09/10/2022 | 05:51am EDT
King Charles is officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new King Charles issued a personal statement during a historic ceremony on Saturday at which he was formally proclaimed the new monarch.

Here is a text of his personal declaration:

"My Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen.

"It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved Mother, The Queen.

"I know how deeply you, the entire Nation - and I think I may say the whole world - sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my Sister and Brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.

"To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my Mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

"My Mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me.

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.

"In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

"I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to My Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports My official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.

And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
