    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
Kingdom Holding Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/08/2021 | 12:48am EST
Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 338,277 300,369 12.62 421,452 -19.735
Gross Profit (Loss) 154,374 108,649 42.085 297,735 -48.15
Operational Profit (Loss) 245,783 -87,024 - 536,479 -54.185
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 108,688 -192,727 - 412,246 -73.635
Total Comprehensive Income -209,638 -242,212 -13.448 359,920 -
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 934,617 912,792 2.391
Gross Profit (Loss) 515,829 314,241 64.15
Operational Profit (Loss) 991,787 -979,995 -
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 611,995 -1,369,598 -
Total Comprehensive Income 2,366,029 -3,554,345 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 32,508,664 27,266,840 19.224
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.17 -0.37
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is Reasons of the increase in profit for the quarter compared to the same quarter last year is due to increase in share of results from equity-accounted investees, increase in hotels and other operating revenues, increase in other gains, in addition to decrease in hotels and other operating costs, and decrease in zakat expense. Despite the decrease in dividend income, increase in income tax expense, decrease in reversal of impairment of financial assets, and increase in financial charges, in addition to increase in general, administrative and marketing expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is Reasons of the increase in profit for the quarter compared to last quarter is due to increase in hotels and other operating revenues, decrease in zakat and income tax expense. Despite the decrease in dividend income, decrease in share of results from equity-accounted investees, increase in hotels and other operating costs, increase in general, administrative and marketing expenses, increase in financial charges, and decrease in other gains.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is Reasons of the increase in profit for the current period compared to the same period last year is due to increase in share of results from equity-accounted investees, decrease in impairment of equity-accounted investees, increase in other gains, decrease in hotels and other operating costs, increase in dividend income, decrease in financial charges, decrease in general, administrative and marketing expenses, decrease in zakat expense, in addition to decrease in reversal of impairment of financial assets. Despite the decrease in hotels and other operating revenues, increase in income tax expense, and decrease in gain on investments at FVTPL
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Comparative figures of the same period last year were reclassified to be consistent with current figures

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Kingdom Holding Company published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 235 M 329 M 329 M
Net income 2021 775 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2021 13 779 M 3 674 M 3 674 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 38 689 M 10 314 M 10 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 42,5x
EV / Sales 2022 40,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Taher Mohammed Omar Agueel Independent Board Member
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY31.32%10 314
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)40.59%74 887
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.97%25 601
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA25.67%17 932
HAL TRUST31.79%15 205
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)6.13%14 689