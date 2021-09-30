Kingdom Holding Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
934,617
912,792
2.391
Gross Profit (Loss)
515,829
314,241
64.15
Operational Profit (Loss)
991,787
-979,995
-
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
611,995
-1,369,598
-
Total Comprehensive Income
2,366,029
-3,554,345
-
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
32,508,664
27,266,840
19.224
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.17
-0.37
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
Reasons of the increase in profit for the quarter compared to the same quarter last year is due to increase in share of results from equity-accounted investees, increase in hotels and other operating revenues, increase in other gains, in addition to decrease in hotels and other operating costs, and decrease in zakat expense. Despite the decrease in dividend income, increase in income tax expense, decrease in reversal of impairment of financial assets, and increase in financial charges, in addition to increase in general, administrative and marketing expenses.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
Reasons of the increase in profit for the quarter compared to last quarter is due to increase in hotels and other operating revenues, decrease in zakat and income tax expense. Despite the decrease in dividend income, decrease in share of results from equity-accounted investees, increase in hotels and other operating costs, increase in general, administrative and marketing expenses, increase in financial charges, and decrease in other gains.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
Reasons of the increase in profit for the current period compared to the same period last year is due to increase in share of results from equity-accounted investees, decrease in impairment of equity-accounted investees, increase in other gains, decrease in hotels and other operating costs, increase in dividend income, decrease in financial charges, decrease in general, administrative and marketing expenses, decrease in zakat expense, in addition to decrease in reversal of impairment of financial assets. Despite the decrease in hotels and other operating revenues, increase in income tax expense, and decrease in gain on investments at FVTPL
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Comparative figures of the same period last year were reclassified to be consistent with current figures
