Kingdom Holding Company reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was SAR 380.19 million compared to SAR 358.37 million a year ago. Net income was SAR 391.18 million compared to SAR 354.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SAR 0.11 compared to SAR 0.1 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SAR 0.11 compared to SAR 0.1 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was SAR 1,145.32 million compared to SAR 1,030.88 million a year ago. Net income was SAR 856.17 million compared to SAR 6,707.57 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SAR 0.23 compared to SAR 1.81 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SAR 0.23 compared to SAR 1.81 a year ago.
Kingdom Holding Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 19, 2023 at 03:02 pm EST
