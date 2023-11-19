Kingdom Holding Company SJSC provides hotel management and operations, commercial services, education, investment and medical services. Its segments include equity investments that include investments in international quoted securities; Domestic and regional that includes investments in securities quoted on the Saudi stock exchange, regional stock exchanges, and investments in associates other than real estate; Private equity that includes investments in private equities, managed funds and other entities existing within the structure of the group; Hotel that includes investments in subsidiaries and associates that are in the business of managing and owning hotel properties and related activities; Real estate that includes investments in activities relating to ownership and development of land and real estate projects. Health care that includes hospital, pharmacy and consulting clinics; and all other segments include operations of kingdom school and other trading activities.

Sector Investment Holding Companies