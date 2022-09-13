Advanced search
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
9.040 SAR   +0.44%
11:21aLeaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony
RE
07:52aSocGen Comments on Tuesday's European Currencies
MT
01:08aQueen Elizabeth's coffin to be flown to London
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Leaky pen irks King Charles during signing ceremony

09/13/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died at age 96

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.

Charles, visiting Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the United Kingdom to lead mourning for his mother Queen Elizabeth, was greeted by cheering crowds and welcoming speeches, before delivering his own pledge to the region.

Shortly after, when signing a visitors' book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, Charles reacted in frustration when a pen he was using leaked on his hand.

"Oh god I hate this (pen)!" Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.

"Oh look, it's going everywhere," Camilla said as Charles wiped his fingers.

"I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time," Charles said as he walked away.

Speaking before he was made king, one former aide told Reuters Charles could be fun, but was also short-tempered and demanding.

On Saturday when signing documents in London, an irritated Charles gestured for aides to help when a pen holder on the table got in his way.

When completing the documents on Tuesday he also used the wrong date, before checking with an aide who told him it was Sept 12, not Sept. 13.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,61x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 33 316 M 8 866 M 8 866 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,04 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.89%8 876
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.44%52 625
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.87%23 377
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.11%11 313
HAL TRUST-15.08%10 878
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-16.57%9 890