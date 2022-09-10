Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
9.000 SAR    0.00%
02:09pPM Truss to accompany King Charles on tour of Britain to lead mourning
RE
12:45pKing Charles proclaimed monarch, queen's funeral set for Sept. 19
RE
11:40aBritain's senior royals thank crowds outside Balmoral Castle
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PM Truss to accompany King Charles on tour of Britain to lead mourning

09/10/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's King Charles meets with Prime Minster Liz Truss

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Liz Truss will accompany King Charles on a tour of Britain's four nations to lead days of national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, her spokesman said on Saturday.

Truss, who was appointed prime minister by Elizabeth on Tuesday in her last public act, was one of several senior lawmakers who swore a new oath of allegiance to the new king in a special session in parliament earlier on Saturday following the queen's death.

She was also present, along with six former prime ministers, senior bishops and several politicians, when Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colourful ceremony laden with pageantry and tradition.

She later met Charles along with other senior ministers at Buckingham Palace.

"In terms of the prime minister's involvement, she will join the king as he leads the national mourning across the United Kingdom, attending services of reflection in Scotland on Monday afternoon, in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and Wales on Friday," the spokesman told reporters.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
02:09pPM Truss to accompany King Charles on tour of Britain to lead mourning
RE
12:45pKing Charles proclaimed monarch, queen's funeral set for Sept. 19
RE
11:40aBritain's senior royals thank crowds outside Balmoral Castle
RE
11:28aCHARLES KING : Canada proclaims Charles king in ceremony in Ottawa
RE
10:59a'God Save the King!' Pageantry for Charles
RE
05:51aKing Charles' personal declaration as he is proclaimed monarch
RE
03:31aFactbox-How King Charles' accession to the throne is formalised
RE
02:40aKing Charles to be proclaimed monarch at historic ceremony
RE
09/09Britain's King Charles makes first address to the nation
RE
09/09King Charles pledges lifelong service
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 33 353 M 8 876 M 8 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,00 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.89%8 876
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-23.91%50 935
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.87%23 376
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-21.80%11 114
HAL TRUST-15.36%10 745
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.07%9 573