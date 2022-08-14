Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  Kingdom Holding Company
  News
  Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-13
9.500 SAR   +1.06%
11:26aSaudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies
RE
03:34aSaudi aramco ceo capital market in the kingdom is very promisin…
RE
03:12aSAUDI ARAMCO'S AMIN NASSER : a homegrown engineer who reached the top
RE
Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies

08/14/2022 | 11:26am EDT
The logo of Lukoil is on display at a petrol station in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invested in Russian energy groups Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil between Feb. 22 and March 22, it said on Twitter on Sunday.

Many Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Kingdom Holding investments fall within the company's 12.8 billion riyal ($3.4 billion) three-year investment programme, the company added.

Kingdom Holding said it invested 1.37 billion riyals in Gazprom and 196 million riyals in Rosneft on Feb. 22, and 410 million riyals in Lukoil from Feb. 22 to March 22.

Kingdom Holding is mostly owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, but Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), took a 16.87% stake in the company in May.

Saudi Arabia and Russia lead the OPEC+ group, an alliance formed in 2017 between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC)and allied producers.

($1 = 3.7540 riyals)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Goodman and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. 0.19% 2.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY 1.06% 9.5 End-of-day quote.-5.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.47% 97.84 Delayed Quote.27.42%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.-40.47%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -3.77% 351.2 End-of-day quote.-41.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.30% 60.75 Delayed Quote.-19.11%
