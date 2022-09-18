Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-17
8.850 SAR   -1.88%
05:35pFactbox-Order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral
RE
05:02pThank you for your messages, King Charles tells Britain and the world
RE
09:43aFactbox-Plans for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thank you for your messages, King Charles tells Britain and the world

09/18/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles thanked people from Britain and across the world on Sunday for their messages of sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The state funeral for Elizabeth will be held at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, concluding 10 days of solemn ceremony and mourning during which hundreds of thousands of people have paid tribute to the monarch, 96, for her seven decades on the throne.

"Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," Charles, who has toured the United Kingdom since his mother's death, said in a statement.

"In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late queen.

"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

Following the service at Westminster Abbey, the queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor where she will later be buried alongside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

That will bring to an end a period of national mourning in Britain, although royal mourning will continue for a further seven days.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Janet Lawrence)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
05:35pFactbox-Order of service for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral
RE
05:02pThank you for your messages, King Charles tells Britain and the world
RE
09:43aFactbox-Plans for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday
RE
09/17Bidens travel to London for Queen's funeral
RE
09/17Sudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
RE
09/16Sudan generals agree in principle to civilians naming prime minister, head of state
RE
09/16Once Prince of Wales, Charles returns as king
RE
09/16ING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
09/16Dublin hopeful N.Ireland protocol talks will resume within weeks
RE
09/16China banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,50x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 33 427 M 8 895 M 8 895 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,85 SAR
Average target price 7,29 SAR
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-12.38%8 895
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-26.30%49 045
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.68%23 912
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-24.25%10 747
HAL TRUST-16.76%10 548
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.65%9 374