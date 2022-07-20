Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-19
9.010 SAR   +0.11%
05:43aBiden announces U.S.-Africa summit for mid-December
RE
05:37aBiden announces U.S.-Africa summit for mid-December
RE
04:37aUK house price growth hits 12.8% in May - ONS
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Treasury's Yellen welcomes Ukraine debt freeze, calls on creditors to join

07/20/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen visits South Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said she welcomed a decision to suspend Ukraine's debt service obligations by a group of six creditor countries, including the United States, and urged other official and private creditors to join the effort.

The creditor group announcing its intent https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0883 includes Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"I reiterate the call to all other bilateral official and private creditors to join this initiative and assist Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia's unprovoked and brutal war, which has had a devastating impact on Ukraine's people and economy, with spillover effects throughout the world," Yellen said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
05:43aBiden announces U.S.-Africa summit for mid-December
RE
05:37aBiden announces U.S.-Africa summit for mid-December
RE
04:37aUK house price growth hits 12.8% in May - ONS
RE
02:03aCOLUMN - WEARY TOLERANCE OF ITALIAN : Mike Dolan
RE
07/19Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins
RE
07/19Scientists uncover history of 'ridiculously charming' penguins
RE
07/19Some creditors received funds on Gazprom Swiss franc bonds - source
RE
07/19Crude Oil Prices Climb as Saudi Arabia Refuses to Commit to Production Increases, ANZ B..
MT
07/19Crude Oil Prices Rally on Impact of Gazprom's Force Majeure on European Customers, OAND..
MT
07/18WTI Oil Rises Back Above US$100 As Saudi Arabia Declines to Raise Production Following ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 33 390 M 8 886 M 8 886 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,01 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.79%8 882
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.79%55 361
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.17%25 840
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-15.69%12 352
HAL TRUST-11.72%11 428
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.05%10 290