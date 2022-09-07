Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Kingdom Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4280   SA31RG522S19

KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY

(4280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
9.000 SAR   -0.55%
04:18pWHITE HOUSE : Undermining Northern Ireland agreement will not help U.S.-UK trade talks
RE
12:24pNew UK leader Liz Truss finalises huge power subsidy plan
RE
07:49aUK's new PM Truss wants negotiated solution on Northern Ireland protocol
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

White House: Undermining Northern Ireland agreement will not help U.S.-UK trade talks

09/07/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The border between Northern Ireland and Ireland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday any efforts to undermine the Northern Ireland agreement would not create a conducive environment for trade talks between the United States and the United Kingdom.

As a member of parliament, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss introduced legislation to undo the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was part of Britain's withdrawal agreement from the European Union. It prioritized protecting the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, or Belfast Agreement, for peace in the British-run region.

On Tuesday, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden and Truss "discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
04:18pWHITE HOUSE : Undermining Northern Ireland agreement will not help U.S.-UK trade talks
RE
12:24pNew UK leader Liz Truss finalises huge power subsidy plan
RE
07:49aUK's new PM Truss wants negotiated solution on Northern Ireland protocol
RE
07:13aUK PM Truss says she is against energy windfall tax to help with bills
RE
06:56aSaudi Arabia's Auction for Khnaiguiyah Exploration License Closes Final Bidding Session
MT
06:02aING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
09/06UK oil and gas producers call for more investment to ease energy crunch
RE
09/06Deutsche Bank on The New UK Premier's Possible Energy Package
MT
09/06ING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
09/06G7 company emissions falling short of global climate goal, study shows
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 025 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 5 956 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
Net Debt 2022 9 717 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 33 353 M 8 876 M 8 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,3x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,00%
Chart KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kingdom Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,00 SAR
Average target price 7,50 SAR
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Talal bin Ibrahim Al-Maiman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adel Abdulaziz Alabdulsalam Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud Chairman
Tamim Bassam Jabr Executive Director-International Investments
Hisham Sulaiman Abdul Aziz Al Habib Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-10.89%8 924
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-25.19%49 205
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.48%23 716
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.53%10 722
HAL TRUST-15.22%10 619
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.80%9 225