Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Kingfish Limited    KFL   NZKFLE0001S0

KINGFISH LIMITED

(KFL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/26
1.73 NZD   +1.17%
08/26KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 26/8/20 - $1.7666
PU
08/25KINGFISH : KFL â“ Quarterly dividend of 3.25 cents per share
PU
08/20KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 19/8/20 - $1.7230
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kingfish : KFL undiluted NAV as at 26/8/20 - $1.7666

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:22pm EDT

Kingfish Limited

Phone +64 9 489 7094

Fax +64 9 489 7139

Private Bag 93502

Takapuna, Auckland

KFL undiluted NAV as at 26/8/20 - $1.7666

Date

26/8/2020

19/8/2020

KFL undiluted NAV

$1.7666

$1.7230

Share price close

$1.73

$1.68

Discount

2%

2%

The above net asset value (NAV) is unaudited and net of fees and tax.

The NAV per share is calculated after deducting treasury stock (shares acquired under the Kingfish buyback programme) - currently nil. A performance fee payable to the Manager is currently being accrued in the NAV calculation.

  • The undiluted NAV excludes any impact on the NAV of the future exercise of warrants (KFLWF). At 26 August 2020, 61,578,083 warrants are on issue and may be exercised on 12 March 2021. The actual exercise price of each warrant is $1.64 less the dividends per share declared by the company between 9 March 2020 and the announcement of the 12 March 2021 exercise price. Dividends totalling 9.55 cents per share have been declared to date and one more dividend is expected to be declared in the remaining period to 12 March 2021.

The five largest portfolio holdings at 26 August 2020 are approximately as follows:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

17%

Mainfreight

17%

The a2 Milk Company

14%

Infratil

11%

Summerset

9%

BACKGROUND

Kingfish is a listed investment company that invests in growing New Zealand companies. The Kingfish portfolio is managed by Fisher Funds, a specialist investment manager with a track record of successfully investing in growth company shares. The aim of Kingfish is to offer investors competitive returns through capital growth and dividends, and access to a diversified portfolio of investments through a single tax-efficient investment vehicle. Kingfish listed on NZX Main Board on 31 March 2004 and may invest in companies that are listed on a New Zealand stock exchange or unlisted companies.

Contact

Corporate Manager

Kingfish Limited

Tel +64 9 4840352

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kingfish Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 03:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KINGFISH LIMITED
08/26KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 26/8/20 - $1.7666
PU
08/25KINGFISH : KFL â“ Quarterly dividend of 3.25 cents per share
PU
08/20KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 19/8/20 - $1.7230
PU
08/19KINGFISH : Results of Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting held 20 August 2020
PU
08/19KINGFISH : ASM Presentation 20 August 2020 (Kingfish ASM Presentation 20 August ..
PU
08/19KINGFISH : ASM Presentation 20 August 2020 (Kingfish ASM Chair's Address 20 Augu..
PU
08/16KINGFISH : KFL - Annual Meeting of Shareholders â“ now online only (KFL -..
PU
08/16KINGFISH : KFL - Annual Meeting of Shareholders â“ now online only (KFL -..
PU
08/13KINGFISH LIMITED : Annual Shareholdersâ™ Meeting
PU
08/12KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 12/8/20 - $1.6741
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,73 M 5,13 M 5,13 M
Net income 2020 1,74 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
Net cash 2020 343 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2020 172x
Yield 2020 9,78%
Capitalization 433 M 286 M 287 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart KINGFISH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kingfish Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Bruce Ryan Chairman
Carmel Miringa Fisher Independent Director
Carol Anne Campbell Independent Director
Andy R. Coupe Independent Director
Kate Teppett Secretary & Assistant Corporate Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGFISH LIMITED8.81%280
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.29%25 674
HAL TRUST-18.71%11 544
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.09%11 524
KINNEVIK AB 'B'44.10%10 411
LIFCO AB (PUBL)18.97%7 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group