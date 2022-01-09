Kingfisher Mining : Significant REE Discovery at Mick Well of 12m at 1.12% TREO

Significant Rare Earths Discovery:

12m at 1.12% TREO

Mick Well Prospect drill program delivers an impressive 12m at 1.12% total rare earth oxides (TREO), including 4m at 1.73% TREO - high-grade TREO establishes significant potential for a rare earths project.

high-grade TREO establishes significant potential for a rare earths project. The Mick Well interval recorded 12m at 0.21% Nd 2 O 3 and Pr 6 O 11 , including 4m at 0.31% Nd 2 O 3 and Pr 6 O 11 .

O and Pr O , including 4m at 0.31% Nd O and Pr O . Further anomalous results of 4m at 0.27% TREO and 4m at 0.18% TREO were returned from the same target and a second target at Mick Well also returned 4m at 0.17% TREO.

Follow-up mapping indicates significant rare earths exploration potential for the Company's expansive Gascoyne tenure which now covers 969km 2 . Mapping and first-pass interpretation has identified 12 more potential areas of carbonatite intrusions with associated alternation which have the potential to host rare earth elements (REEs).

Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFM) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide drill results from the on-going exploration at its 100% owned projects in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia.

The Company has received results from the reverse circulation (RC) drilling of three targets at its Mick Well Prospect and one target at its Kingfisher Prospect. Significant new drill results associated with a discovery of rare earths mineralisation include:

MWRC004: 12m at 1.12% TREO with 0.21% Nd 2 O 3 and Pr 6 O 11 from 40m, including 4m at 1.73% TREO with 0.31% Nd 2 O 3 and Pr 6 O 11 from 40m.

The results compare favourably with the world-class Yangibana Project which includes Mineral Resources of 27.42Mt @ 0.97% TREO with 0.33% Nd2O3 and Pr6O11#. Yangibana is located 105 km north of the Company's Mick Well Project and is also associated with Durlacher Suite rocks; the same Durlacher Suite rocks outcrop and are associated with the recently discovered mineralisation at Mick Well.

Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) are highly sought-after elements. Their primary use is in permanent magnets which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. The NdPr market is in deficit and future demand for NdPr is expected to remain strong due to the clean energy economy.

The drilling at Mick Well also returned other anomalous analytical results which are still being evaluated and will form the basis of on-going targeting and exploration (Figure 1). The anomalous results from Mick Well include: