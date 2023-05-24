DIY retailer Kingfisher says wet weather in UK, France hits sales

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British home improvement
retailer Kingfisher blamed wet weather for lower sales
of items like garden furniture and barbecues in Britain and
France, but said improving trends in April gave it confidence it
would meet forecasts.
Sales for the three months to the end of April came in
at 3.3 billion pounds ($4.16 billion), down 3.3% on a
like-for-like basis. Kingfisher said seasonal categories, that
is those affected by weather, were 11% lower in the period.
"We have however seen an improvement in trading since
early April, and anticipate a release of some pent-up demand as
the weather continues to improve," Chief executive Thierry
Garnier said in a statement on Wednesday.
Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and
Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said it was comfortable
with market expectations for its full-year adjusted pretax
profit to come in at 634 million pounds, representing a 16% fall
on last year's result.
The group's profits soared during the pandemic when
people stuck at home with few leisure options and unable to
travel spent more money on products for their homes and home
improvement projects.
But since 2022, high inflation and big energy bills plus
rising interest rates have put a squeeze on consumer spending
across its UK and European markets.
Kingfisher said it expected to see lower cost inflation
in the second half of this year as raw material prices and
freight costs ease.
($1 = 0.7923 pounds)
