  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kingfisher plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGF   GB0033195214

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:10:27 2023-05-24 am EDT
242.70 GBX   -1.66%
02:42aKingfisher Logs Higher Fiscal Q1 Sales; Outlook Affirmed
MT
02:40aDIY retailer Kingfisher says wet weather in UK, France hits sales
RE
02:12aDIY retailer Kingfisher reports drop in Q1 like-for-like sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DIY retailer Kingfisher says wet weather in UK, France hits sales

05/24/2023 | 02:40am EDT
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher blamed wet weather for lower sales of items like garden furniture and barbecues in Britain and France, but said improving trends in April gave it confidence it would meet forecasts.

Sales for the three months to the end of April came in at 3.3 billion pounds ($4.16 billion), down 3.3% on a like-for-like basis. Kingfisher said seasonal categories, that is those affected by weather, were 11% lower in the period.

"We have however seen an improvement in trading since early April, and anticipate a release of some pent-up demand as the weather continues to improve," Chief executive Thierry Garnier said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said it was comfortable with market expectations for its full-year adjusted pretax profit to come in at 634 million pounds, representing a 16% fall on last year's result.

The group's profits soared during the pandemic when people stuck at home with few leisure options and unable to travel spent more money on products for their homes and home improvement projects.

But since 2022, high inflation and big energy bills plus rising interest rates have put a squeeze on consumer spending across its UK and European markets.

Kingfisher said it expected to see lower cost inflation in the second half of this year as raw material prices and freight costs ease. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 13 084 M 16 252 M 16 252 M
Net income 2024 464 M 576 M 576 M
Net Debt 2024 2 148 M 2 668 M 2 668 M
P/E ratio 2024 10,3x
Yield 2024 4,87%
Capitalization 4 764 M 5 918 M 5 918 M
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
EV / Sales 2025 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 77 701
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart KINGFISHER PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingfisher plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGFISHER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 246,80 GBX
Average target price 263,56 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Garnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard L. Bot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Cosslett Director
Rakhi Goss-Custard Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeff Carr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGFISHER PLC4.53%5 918
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-6.62%294 342
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.1.96%121 150
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-8.39%5 414
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-20.00%3 298
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE-10.71%2 798
