Defensive shares prop up UK's FTSE 100

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock index edged higher on Monday, boosted by defensive stocks such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, as talks of more sanctions against Russia kept risk appetite in check.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% by 0713 GMT, after kicking off the second quarter on Friday with modest gains. The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.3%.

AstraZeneca climbed 0.8%, while precious metal miners and defense stocks were the top sectoral gainers, rising more than 1.5% each.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 2.6% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold," citing cheap valuation and better earnings resilience.

Ireland's Ryanair inched 0.3% lower even as Europe's largest low-cost carrier narrowed the range for its forecast annual loss. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)