Defensive shares prop up UK's FTSE 100

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock index edged higher
on Monday, boosted by defensive stocks such as AstraZeneca and
Unilever, as talks of more sanctions against Russia kept risk
appetite in check.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% by 0713 GMT, after
kicking off the second quarter on Friday with modest gains. The
domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.3%.
AstraZeneca climbed 0.8%, while precious metal
miners and defense stocks were the
top sectoral gainers, rising more than 1.5% each.
Home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 2.6% after
Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold," citing
cheap valuation and better earnings resilience.
Ireland's Ryanair inched 0.3% lower even as Europe's
largest low-cost carrier narrowed the range for its forecast
annual loss.
