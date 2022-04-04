Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kingfisher plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGF   GB0033195214

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
Defensive shares prop up UK's FTSE 100

04/04/2022 | 03:20am EDT
A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London

April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock index edged higher on Monday, boosted by defensive stocks such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, as talks of more sanctions against Russia kept risk appetite in check.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1% by 0713 GMT, after kicking off the second quarter on Friday with modest gains. The domestically focussed mid-cap index added 0.3%.

AstraZeneca climbed 0.8%, while precious metal miners and defense stocks were the top sectoral gainers, rising more than 1.5% each.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 2.6% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold," citing cheap valuation and better earnings resilience.

Ireland's Ryanair inched 0.3% lower even as Europe's largest low-cost carrier narrowed the range for its forecast annual loss. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
