Kingfisher plc is the European No. 1 distributor of DIY items and No. 3 worldwide. At the end of January 2024, the Group had a network of 1,638 stores located primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland (No. 1 in the United Kingdom; 1,233; under the B&Q and Screwfix banners), France (No. 1 in France; 220, of which 125 under the Brico Dépôt banner and 95 under the Castorama banner), Poland (No. 1 in Poland; 102; Castorama), Romania (32; Brico Dépôt), Spain and Portugal (No. 2 in Spain; 31; Brico Dépôt). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (47.5%), France (34.1%), Poland (13.3%) and other (5.1%).