FTSE 100
Deutsche Bank Research raises Kingfisher to 'buy' (hold) - price target 310 (245) pence
Deutsche Bank Research raises Unite Group target to 1,170 (1,160) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank Research cuts Haleon price target to 340 (345) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan raises Shell price target to 3,550 (3,500) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
Deutsche Bank raises Moonpig to 'buy' (hold) - price target 220 (195) pence
Deutsche Bank raises Currys to 'buy' (hold) - price target 95 (80) pence
Morgan Stanley cuts Bridgepoint target to 267 (278) pence - 'equal-weight'
Deutsche Bank raises AO World price target to 135 (120) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank raises Britvic price target to 1,315 (1,080) pence - 'hold'
Bank of America raises Kainos price target to 1,054 (988) pence - 'underperform'
UBS raises Balfour Beatty price target to 495 (480) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg starts Baltic Classifieds with 'buy' - price target 300 pence
Berenberg raises FirstGroup price target to 205 (195) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises Hunting price target to 450 (435) pence - 'outperform'
SMALL CAP
JPMorgan places ITM Power on 'negative catalyst watch'; cuts to 'neutral' (overweight) - price target 90 (130) pence
Berenberg raises Macfarlane price target to 150 (145) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs cuts Ryanair price target to 27 (28) EUR - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank raises Mortgage Advice Bureau target to 1,050 (1,000) pence - 'buy'
