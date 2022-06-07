Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kingfisher plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KGF   GB0033195214

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/07 09:08:00 am EDT
254.80 GBX   -4.50%
08:54aEurope retail stocks lower on Target's latest warning
RE
05/30Kingfisher Metals Initiates RAB Drilling Program at Goldrange Project; Down 9.2% in Early Frankfurt Trading
MT
05/30RBC Trims Kingfisher PT, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Europe retail stocks lower on Target's latest warning

06/07/2022 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader works at the Frankfurt stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European retail stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, spooked by U.S. retailer Target Corp slashing its quarterly margin forecast for the second time in less than a month.

Target said it would have to offer deeper discounts and cut back on stocking discretionary items, as inflation dents spending, adding to the gloomy global consumer outlook.

Europe's retail stocks index fell to more than a one-week low and was down 2.9% at 1229 GMT.

The drop in European retail shares weighed on the broader market with the benchmark index extending losses to stand 0.7% down on the day.

With the latest data showing headline consumer price inflation running at 8.3% in the United States, 9% in Britain and 8.1% in the 19-country euro zone, the outlook for shopper spending is grim.

In Britain, retail stocks had already been marked down by industry data showing shoppers cut their spending in May by the most since the country was in a coronavirus lockdown in early 2021.

Shares in UK clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer were down 3.8%, clothing retailer Next was down 2.8%, home improvement retailer Kingfisher was down 4.2% and supermarket group Tesco was down 1.4%.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee and James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGFISHER PLC -4.45% 254.814 Delayed Quote.-21.14%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC -4.61% 143.7 Delayed Quote.-34.83%
TARGET CORPORATION -0.85% 159.67 Delayed Quote.-30.42%
TESCO PLC -1.84% 255.7 Delayed Quote.-10.14%
All news about KINGFISHER PLC
08:54aEurope retail stocks lower on Target's latest warning
RE
05/30Kingfisher Metals Initiates RAB Drilling Program at Goldrange Project; Down 9.2% in Ear..
MT
05/30RBC Trims Kingfisher PT, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/26UK retail stocks rally on government's household support package
RE
05/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Snap cut the rally short
05/24Morgan Stanley Keeps Kingfisher At Equal-weight, Trims PT
MT
05/24Societe Generale Lifts Kingfisher To Hold From Sell, Boosts PT
MT
05/24Citigroup Cuts Kingfisher PT, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/24ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
05/23European Bourses Cheer Monday on German Data, Blockbuster Deal
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINGFISHER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 782 M 16 012 M 16 012 M
Net income 2023 588 M 737 M 737 M
Net Debt 2023 1 866 M 2 338 M 2 338 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,18x
Yield 2023 4,52%
Capitalization 5 339 M 6 688 M 6 688 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 81 710
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart KINGFISHER PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingfisher plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGFISHER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 266,80 GBX
Average target price 304,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Garnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard L. Bot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Cosslett Director
Rakhi Goss-Custard Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeff Carr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGFISHER PLC-21.14%6 688
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-26.78%312 324
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-24.38%125 761
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.69%5 505
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-9.97%4 656
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-10.46%3 362