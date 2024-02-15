(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Jefferies cuts Kingfisher to 'hold' (buy) - price target 210 (330) pence

----------

Citigroup raises Kingfisher to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 258 (210) pence

----------

Berenberg raises GSK price target to 1,820 (1,650) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

RBC raises IntegraFin to 'outperform' (sector perform) - price target 330 (280) pence

----------

Shore Capital Markets cuts Close Brothers to 'hold' (buy)

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Alphawave target to 180 (150) pence - 'buy'

----------

