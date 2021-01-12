Log in
KINGFISHER PLC

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Kingfisher : Britain's Kingfisher lifts profit view as DIY booms in pandemic

01/12/2021 | 04:26am EST
File photo of a B&Q store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - UK home improvement retailer Kingfisher raised its profit outlook on Tuesday as it reported another big jump in sales, continuing to benefit from the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, is seeing strong demand as many people have rediscovered DIY during the crisis as they spend more time at home, have fewer leisure options and are travelling less.

Shares in Kingfisher were up 2.6% at 0844 GMT, extending year-on-year gains to 34%, after the company said like-for-like sales for its fourth quarter to Jan. 9 rose 16.9% year-on-year, with online sales more than doubling.

Total underlying sales had increased 17.4% in the previous quarter.

Kingfisher said like-for-like sales in December were up 20.8% in the UK & Ireland and jumped 29.4% in France.

As it is deemed an essential retailer, Kingfisher's stores have been allowed to stay open during lockdowns.

"A broad-based strong regional performance speaks to the enduring appeal of DIY in the time of COVID as infections and restrictions surge once again," said analysts at Jefferies.

Prior to Tuesday's update, analysts' average forecast for 2020-21 adjusted pretax profit was 700 million pounds ($948.22 million), up from 544 million pounds in 2019-20.

However, based on trading to date, Kingfisher said it was comfortable with the top end of the range of analysts forecasts of 667 million to 742 million pounds.

Last month, Kingfisher said it would return 110 million pounds of business rates relief that falls in the 2020-21 year to the British and Irish governments.

The pandemic has also boosted shopping online. Kingfisher highlighted e-commerce sales growth of over 150% in the quarter.

"While the strength of our Q4 trading, to date, is reassuring, uncertainty over COVID-19 and the impact of lockdown restrictions in most of our markets continue to limit our visibility," CEO Thierry Garnier said.

Looking to the longer term, he said he was confident the strategic and operational actions Kingfisher was taking would build a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

($1 = 0.7382 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 057 M 16 335 M 16 335 M
Net income 2021 514 M 697 M 697 M
Net Debt 2021 1 897 M 2 570 M 2 570 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 5 877 M 7 931 M 7 963 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 64 605
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Garnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cosslett Chairman
Bernard L. Bot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Donald Seligman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rakhi Goss-Custard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINGFISHER PLC3.37%7 931
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.2.11%292 006
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.3.62%121 866
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.46%5 888
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.06%2 657
BHG GROUP AB-1.23%2 287
