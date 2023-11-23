KINGFISHER : Deutsche Bank lowers its target price

November 23, 2023 at 06:08 am EST Share

Deutsche Bank cut its target price for Kingfisher shares from 255 to 225 pence on Thursday, following weaker-than-expected quarterly results and a downward revision of full-year forecasts.



The analyst - who still has a 'hold' recommendation on the stock - believes that this disappointment may well reflect a reversal in consumer spending after the rebound that followed the Covid epidemic.



He is particularly concerned about the impact of the slowdown in inflationary pressures on sales in value terms, but also about the low average ticket, the slowdown in the real estate market and the sluggish economic situation in France.



The intermediary - who also points to limited visibility on sales trends and inflationary pressures on costs - believes that Kingfisher's share price should remain locked in at a valuation of between 10 and 12 times its PER until the situation improves.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.