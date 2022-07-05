Log in
    KGF   GB0033195214

KINGFISHER PLC

(KGF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-05 am EDT
240.60 GBX   -1.96%
01:14pKINGFISHER : Ecommerce & Technology Responsible Business
PU
11:54aKINGFISHER : accelerates action to tackle climate change
PU
04:03aKINGFISHER : Responsible Business report - PDF
PU
Kingfisher : Ecommerce & Technology Responsible Business

07/05/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Teach-in

E-commerce & Technology Responsible Business

5 JULY 2022

Welcome

Maj Nazir, Group Investor Relations Director

Teach-in, 5 July 2022

Disclaimer

You are not to construe the content of this presentation as investment, legal or tax advice and you should make your own evaluation of the Company and the market. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this presentation or the action you should take, you should consult a person authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) (or if you are a person outside the UK, otherwise duly qualified in your jurisdiction).

This presentation has been prepared in connection with the 'Teach-in' event held on 5 July 2022. The financial information referenced in this presentation is not audited and does not contain sufficient detail to allow a full understanding of the financial performance of the Group. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or invitation to sell or any offering of securities or any invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in any company within the Group or an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity under section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) (or, otherwise under any other law, regulation or exchange rules in any other applicable jurisdiction).

Certain information contained in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking statements" (including within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", forecast, or "believe" (or the negatives thereof) or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements which look forward in time or statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations and those of our Officers, Directors and employees concerning, amongst other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, changes in global or regional trade conditions (including a downturn in the retail or financial services industries), competitive influences, changes in tax rates, exchange rates or interest rates, changes to customer preferences, the state of the housing and home improvement markets, share repurchases and dividends, capital expenditure and capital allocation, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies, litigation or other proceedings to which we are subject, acts of war or terrorism worldwide, work stoppages, slowdowns or strikes, public health crises, outbreaks of contagious disease (including but not limited to the COVID pandemic), environmental disruption or political volatility. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual events or results or actual performance of the Group to differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks to Kingfisher's business, please consult the risk management section of the Company's Annual Report (as published). No representation, warranty or other assurance is made as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any new information, change in circumstances, or change in the Company's expectations to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Welcome

3

Introduction

Thierry Garnier, Chief Executive Officer

Teach-in, 5 July 2022

Our journey over the last 3 years

Clear market share gains -

c.10% revenue CAGR(1) vs c.4% market CAGR

New Commercial

operating model

('Orchid')

'Drive' (Click &

'Centres of

Collect) in all

Excellence' launched

stores in

COVID pandemic

(store concepts,

France

S&L, e-commerce)

16 Affinity

- 1,218 stores

closed at peak

Launch of 1+1 all-

Networks

(out of 1,350)

colleague share plan

launched

1.5°C science-based targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Achieved top quartile colleague NPS (eNPS)

18% e-commerce

sales penetration

vs 8% in 2019

First

45% OEB

marketplace

penetration vs

launched

40% in 2019

at B&Q

Screwfix

Kitchen OEB range

Record

'Sprint'

in all banners;

Adjusted PBT

launch

+18% vs 2019

of £949m

Mar/Apr

Sep

Mar

Jun

Aug

Jan

Mar

2020

2021

2022

Feb

Jun

Nov

Dec

Apr

Jul

Dec

Apr

New senior

Launch of

NeedHelp

Repaid

Screwfix

New Screwfix

Record-breaking

TradePoint

management

'Powered by

acquisition

£153m

France launch

app hits 1m

store openings at

+33% vs 2019

team finalised

Kingfisher'

furlough &

(online)

downloads

Screwfix (70) and

New

Lockers in all

business

Poland (7)

Castorama

New Tech

stores in

rates relief

France app

operating

25 new format

Poland

model ('Agilis')

stores opened in

four banners

since 2020

Introduction

(1) Represents Kingfisher Group total sales CAGR between FY 19/20 and FY 21/22

5

(in constant currency and excluding Russia)

Disclaimer

Kingfisher plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 12 808 M 15 249 M 15 249 M
Net income 2023 589 M 702 M 702 M
Net Debt 2023 1 783 M 2 122 M 2 122 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,37x
Yield 2023 4,92%
Capitalization 4 841 M 5 864 M 5 763 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 81 710
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart KINGFISHER PLC
Duration : Period :
Kingfisher plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINGFISHER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 245,40 GBX
Average target price 298,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Garnier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard L. Bot Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Cosslett Director
Rakhi Goss-Custard Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeff Carr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINGFISHER PLC-27.46%5 864
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-32.75%286 826
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-31.38%113 356
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.10%4 678
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-15.24%4 277
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-15.82%3 408